4 Popular Stay-at-Home Stocks to Avoid as More of the Population is Vaccinated By StockNews

Because the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations has been better than expected in the United States, increasing numbers of people are spending less time at home. As a result, a dependence on companies that provide remote services is gradually reducing. This, coupled with rising Treasury yields, is causing a pullback by these stocks. As this trend is expected to continue, we think it could be wise to now avoid stay-at-home stocks Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:), Teladoc Health (NYSE:), Fastly (NYSE:), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:). Let’s take a closer look at these names.Stay-at-home stocks have paid investors handsomely over the last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The dependence on these companies by businesses and individuals seeking to stay afloat and connected has helped their stock prices skyrocket.

However, rapid progress on the coronavirus vaccination front has led to much subdued performance by these stocks so far this year. That’s because the demand for solutions offered by these companies is gradually declining with vaccinated people spending less time in their homes. According to data collected by Bloomberg, more than 797 million doses of vaccines have been administered around the world, at a rate of roughly 18 million doses per day. The United States alone has so far administered around 190 million doses, vaccinating almost 29.6% of its entire population.

Investors’ positive sentiment regarding the steps back toward normal driven by the vaccinations is causing a pullback in remote-working stocks, as evidenced by Direxion Work From Home ETF’s (WFH) 6.2% loss over the past two months. Another major reason for this pullback is the rapid rise in Treasury yields. Equity markets typically do not respond favorably to rising Treasury yields. Hence, we think stay-at-home companies Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), Fastly, Inc. (FSLY), and Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) are now best avoided.

