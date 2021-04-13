3 Stocks You Must Avoid in April By StockNews



Investors will be happy to learn the POWR Ratings have been calculated once again. The latest POWR Ratings identify several stocks that have been demoted down to F grades, meaning they are Strong Sells.

Our POWR Ratings system evaluated stocks based on 118 different factors. These factors provide ratings that help us determine if a stock is likely to perform well or poorly in the weeks and months ahead. A stock with a Sell or Strong Sell is more likely to underperform over the near term.

Our POWR Ratings system evaluated stocks based on 118 different factors. These factors provide ratings that help us determine if a stock is likely to perform well or poorly in the weeks and months ahead. A stock with a Sell or Strong Sell is more likely to underperform over the near term.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at three stocks recently downgraded in the POWR Ratings. Those stocks are Asana (ASAN), NIO (NIO), and McEwen Mining (MUX).

