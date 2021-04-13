3 High-Yielding Tobacco Stocks to Fire Up Your Returns By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. 3 High-Yielding Tobacco Stocks to Fire Up Your Returns

The tobacco industry saw solid growth last year on an unusual rise in smokers due to pandemic-linked stress and lock-down blues, and on consumer demand for next-generation smoking products. Also, with rising Treasury yields and anticipated inflationary pressures, it makes sense for investors to buy high-yield stocks. So, against this backdrop, we think Altria Group (NYSE:), Imperial Brands (OTC:), and Schweitzer-Mauduit (SWM) could be solid picks now.The United States saw a rising number of smokers in 2020 because of COVID-19-pandemic-led stress and depression. In recent years, the number of smokers has declined by 3-4% per year. To mitigate the health implications amid the rising demand, tobacco companies have been researching and launching next-generation, low-risk tobacco products, including moist snuff or e-vapors. As the harmful effects of smoking are reduced in the future by these next-generation products, the number of smokers is expected to rise globally. The global tobacco market size is likely to expand at a CAGR of 1.8% over the next seven years to generate $1.07 trillion in revenue by 2028.

Also, tobacco companies are collaborating with others to secure U.S. Food and Drug Association’s (FDA) approvals for their product pipelines. As a result, the next-generation tobacco products are likely to generate significant revenues for these companies. Furthermore, to attract investors, many tobacco companies are increasing their dividend yields.

Thus, we think high-yield tobacco companies Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Imperial Brands PLC (LON:) (IMBBY), and Schweitzer-Mauduit International , Inc. (NYSE:) are ideal investment bets now.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR