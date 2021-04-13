25 Facts About 90s And 2000s Music Videos



Jive Records



Years after they shot the video, the choreographer, Darren Dewitt Henson, told Billboard: “The choreography simply was a combination of a few things: the puppeteers-style dancing, which came from them singing about feeling like puppets on a string on the original track; then the Black Power fist — at the time the group did not know where the move come from, they just enjoyed doing the move. This is the first time I’ve actually talked about it.”