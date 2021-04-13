25 Facts About 90s And 2000s Music Videos

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

1.

Britney Spears’ love interest in the “…Baby One More Time” music video was actually her real-life cousin.

2.

The original concept for “…Baby One More Time” was supposed to be the concept for “Oops!… I Did It Again.”


Jive Records

The president of Jive Records told EW, “Nigel (the director) came up with an idea, like, Britney is in outer space. She comes and lands on Mars on a spaceship, and then she breaks into this dance routine.” Britney ultimately came up with the school girl concept. 

3.

For the record, Britney’s school girl outfit was from K-Mart. It cost less than $17.

4.

AJ McClean was high on cocaine during the filming of “The Call” music video. It was the first time he ever tried it.


Jive Records

Apparently that’s why he wore sunglasses in the video.

5.

The fist pump choreography in the “Bye Bye Bye” music video was inspired by the Black Power fist salute.


Jive Records

Years after they shot the video, the choreographer, Darren Dewitt Henson, told Billboard: “The choreography simply was a combination of a few things: the puppeteers-style dancing, which came from them singing about feeling like puppets on a string on the original track; then the Black Power fist — at the time the group did not know where the move come from, they just enjoyed doing the move. This is the first time I’ve actually talked about it.”

6.

In Christina Aguilera’s “Dirrty” music video there’s a poster that says “Thailand’s Sex Industry” and “Young Underage Girls” in Thai.


RCA Records

Years later the director, David LaChapelle, issued an apology to Thailand, the country, saying “Thailand is a beautiful country with a long cultural history that I truly respect. I would never intentionally do anything to insult the people of Thailand. Please accept my deepest apologies.”

7.

In the dance scenes in “Pop,” Joey Fatone was replaced by the choreographer Wade Robson because Joey had a broken foot.

8.

The wedding dress Mariah Carey wears in her 2005 classic, “We Belong Together,” music video is actually the same one she wore when she married Tommy Mottola in 1993.

9.

In Britney’s “Sometimes” video, a girl scratches her crotch.


Jive Records

The most iconic “vagina scratch” of the late ’90s

10.

This is how t.A.T.u. kisses in their “All The Things She Said” music video. Years later they would come out as “fake lesbians.”

11.

Channing Tatum is a shirtless bartender in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” music video.

12.

Aaron Paul is in a Korn music video. He’s in their 2002 video for the song “Thoughtless.”

13.

Pink was supposed to have more of chair dance number in “Lady Marmalade,” but asked that it be changed because she felt it would be like what Britney did in “Stronger.”


Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

14.

LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Robertson found out they were kicked out of Destiny’s Child after seeing the “Say My Name” video.


Colubia Records

Their vocals are still featured on the song, even though the new members Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin are in the video.

15.

In “Hit Em Up Style” Blu Cantrell sings “So I went to Neiman-Marcus on a shopping spree/And on the way I grabbed Soley and Mia,” BUT in the music video she’s definitely not at Neiman-Marcus…

just realized in the video for Blu Cantrell’s “hit em up style” she doesn’t shop at Neiman Marcus but rather:

…she’s at Neircus Marman 😭

16.

Blink-182 weren’t actually naked in in “What’s My Age Again” video. They wore flesh-colored Speedos for most of the video.

17.

It took Beyoncé one-and-half months to learn the choreography to “Single Ladies.” During the shoot, they did the routine 50 times and broke multiple pairs of high heels because they were dancing so hard.

18.

Baby Spice taught the girls moves in the “Say You’ll Be There” music video because she actually knew karate.

19.

Blink-182 pretended to be a boy band in their music video for “All The Small Things,” then 11 years later, a real boy band, One Direction, filmed their video for “What Makes You Beautiful” at the exact same beach Blink did.

20.

The director of Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me A River” music video, Francis Lawrence, originally pitched the “Cry Me A River” music video concept to Faith Hill.


Warner Bros Nashville

He told Dazed: “Doing music videos I had a library of ideas and (this one) I had tried to sell to other people before and it had never worked, because they were always afraid of being portrayed in a negative light. The only person I can remember that I (adapted) it for – and obviously, it was a different approach – was Faith Hill.”

21.

Jennifer Lopez almost didn’t wear her iconic Juicy tracksuit in her “I’m Real” video. At the time, “a little known company” called Juicy sent her a bunch of clothes to hang out and chill on the set in. Jen loved them so much she decided to wear them in the video.

22.

Madonna wore a big white fur coat and cowboy hat in the video for “Music” because she was pregnant with her son, Rocco, at the time.

23.

Gwen Stefani’s “Cool” is about her real-life ex from No Doubt, Tony Kanal.

24.

The Backstreet Boys’ music video for their song “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” may look familiar…

… that’s because it’s the same “mansion set” where the movie Casper was filmed.


Amblin Entertainment

It’s the same floor bullseye. 

25.

And, classically, last but certainly not least, Kelly Rowland used Excel to text Nelly in the “Dilemma” music video…

…but the best part is she got pissed when he wouldn’t answer her back.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR