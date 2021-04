If you or someone you love is struggling with an addiction, here are some resources that might be of help:

Find an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting group near you here.

Talk to a representative from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) on their free, confidential, 24/7 national helpline by calling 1-800-662-HELP.

Or if you or someone you love is having suicidal thoughts, call or visit the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.