15 Musicians Who Regret Their Problematic Songs

The song: In 2013, Pharrell was featured on Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” — a controversial song that many say perpetuates rape culture with lyrics like “I know you want it” and “I hate these blurred lines.”

What he said about it later: “[At first] it’s like ‘What’s rapey about that?’ And then I realized that there are men who use that same language when taking advantage of a woman, and it doesn’t matter that that’s not my behavior. Or the way I think about things. It just matters how it affects women… I realized that we live in a chauvinist culture in our country. I hadn’t realized that. Didn’t realize that some of my songs catered to that. So that blew my mind,” he told GQ in 2019.