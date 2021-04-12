Your Tuesday Briefing – The New York Times

England eases out of lockdown

After 175 days of “maximum stringency level” government restrictions, people in England rushed to hairdressers, pubs, gyms and stores, as some of those rules started to be lifted. Scotland and Wales will reopen outdoor and some indoor dining on April 26.

The government has said it hopes to lift almost all restrictions by June 21, during one of the most successful Covid vaccine campaigns in the world — nearly half of Britons have received at least one dose — and after long closures that tamped down the rapid spread of the B.1.1.7 variant.

But much has not bounced back: Theaters, with a few exceptions, cannot come back until May. Many pubs that had made it through plagues and wars could not survive; 2,000 are estimated to have closed, along with 4,000 hair salons. And a death toll of 150,000 leaves thousands of families for whom this moment of joy and relief is tempered by grief.

European context: Britain now has one of the lowest infection rates in Europe, reporting just 1,730 new cases on Sunday. By contrast, France on Sunday recorded more than 34,000 new cases, and Germany surpassed three million total infections on Monday, with more than 13,000 new infections during the previous day.