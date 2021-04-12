Youn Yuh-jung Calls British People ‘Snobbish’ When Accepting Her Award

Instagram

Honored with Best Supporting Actress at the coveted prizegiving event, the ‘Minari’ actress humorously expresses how she feels being recognized by British people in her acceptance speech.

AceShowbiz –

“Minari” star Youn Yuh-jung has delivered one memorable acceptance speech. When accepting the Best Supporting Actress kudo at the BAFTA 2021 Film Award for her part in “Minari”, the South Korean actress took the moment to take a humorous dig at “snobbish” British people.

The 73-year-old actress made the comment on Sunday, April 11. Shortly after being announced as the award winner for her portrayal of Soonja, she drew laughter as she calmly said, “Every award is important, but especially to be recognized for this one from British people, who are known as snobbish people.”

Yuh-jung, who beat Niamh Algar, Kosar Ali, Maria Bakalova, Dominique Fishback and Ashley Madekwe for the prize, continued. “And they approve of me as a great actress! I am very happy. Thank you for the voters.” She added, “Thank you very much BAFTA, very much!”

<br />

During a post-ceremony press conference, the veteran actress explained that she picked the word with a good intention. She explained that that she once took on a fellowship at Cambridge and she learned that British is “felt very snobbish, but not in a bad way.”

“You have a long history and your pride. Being an Asian woman, I thought ‘these people are very snobbish’,” she pointed out. “That’s just what I felt, that’s my honest feeling.”

Asked about her chance at winning an Oscar for her supporting role, Yuh-jung exclaimed, “I don’t know anything about Oscars. I’m very famous domestic wise but not internationally. I don’t know what’s happening to me!”

In “Minari”, Yuh-jung portrayed Soonja, a grandmother who makes a visit to relatives in Arkansas in the 1980s. The drama movie also has Steven Yeun, Han Ye-ri, Alan Kim, Will Patton, and Scott Haze among its cast ensemble.

The Lee Isaac Chung-directed film has collected multiple nominations for the 2021 Oscars. It will be vying for Best Motion Picture of the Year and Best Original Score. Its leading man Steven is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, while helmer Lee Isaac collects two nominations for Best Achievement in Directing and Best Original Screenplay.