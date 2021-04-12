Yonkers Mayor Invites DMX’s Family to Hold Memorial Service at Raceway

Instagram

The hip-hop veteran, whose real name is Earl Simmons, has passed away at the age of 50 around a week after suffering a heart attack and spending his final days in a coma.

The mayor of DMX‘s childhood home of Yonkers, New York has proposed plans to celebrate the late rap icon’s legacy with a special honor.

Mayor Mike Spano wants to establish a lasting tribute to the “Get It on the Floor” hitmaker, which will likely take the form of a statue or a street named after him.

He has also invited DMX’s relatives to hold a public memorial service at the Yonkers Raceway, the city’s largest outdoor venue, to allow family members, friends, and fans to gather safely amid ongoing COVID concerns.





The horse racing facility can host 7,500 people, but under current restrictions, raceway bosses are operating at just 25 per cent capacity.

DMX’s loved ones have yet to respond to Mayor Spano’s offer, but according to TMZ, his family plans to host both a private and public funeral, with details expected to be announced in the coming days.

A makeshift memorial has been set up outside White Plains Hospital in New York where the father of 15 passed away, with fans gathering to leave floral tributes and light candles in his memory.

On the same day of DMX’s passing, Mayor Spano made a public speech about the rapper. In a video posted on Facebook, he said, “Today, our city mourns the loss of a musical icon, someone who wore their heart on their sleeve and at every opportunity gave back to Yonkers – the city he loved.”

The Mayor went on to share, “Earl Simmons, or as we know him, DMX, was a man of exceptional talent. His spirit will live on in the power of his music and leave a lasting impact on his tremendous following.”