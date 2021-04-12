Yankees’ Aaron Hicks sitting out game after Daunte Wright shooting

Civil unrest linked with the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday resulted in the postponements of MLB, NBA and NHL games set to occur in Minnesota on Monday.

Per Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media for NJ.com, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that center fielder Aaron Hicks will sit out Monday night’s matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays being held at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., because of the shooting.

“With all that’s going on in Minneapolis, he’s having a tough time right now,” Boone said of Hicks. “… He just felt like it was best to not have him in the starting lineup tonight, and I certainly support that. We’ll try and rally around him the best we can.”

Boone added: “I think it’s been a hard day for him, understandably. Emotional. I think he felt like he would have a hard time going out there tonight and probably thought it was [best] to keep him out of the lineup. That’s about how it went, and all I could do is try as best as I can to offer that support that I’m here for him and I understand how he’s feeling.”

As of late Monday afternoon, Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was also considering sitting Monday’s game out.