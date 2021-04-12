Yacht overturns in rocky seas on NSW north coast

A yacht has overturned in rough seas on the New South Wales North Coast, throwing two people on board into the water.

Marine Rescue and NSW ambulance crews are responding after the boat rolled on the incoming tide on the Ballina bar.

One of the people on board was able to make it to the shore at Lighthouse Beach while the second was left clinging to the hull.

The second person was rescued and both people are currently being treated by paramedics.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued warnings for dangerous surf and swell conditions along the Hunter Coast and Sydney coast today.

Swimmers, rock fishers and boaters have been warned to avoid the water with rough conditions expected throughout the day.

A dozen beaches around the Central Coast remain closed today due to the hazardous conditions including Soldiers, North Entrance, The Entrance, Toowoon Bay, Shelly Beach, Wamberal, Terrigal, North Avoca, Copacabana, Macmasters Beach and Killcare.