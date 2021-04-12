WWE’s Undertaker NFTs auction ends with over $130k By BTC Peers

Matilda Colman
WWE’s Undertaker NFTs auction ends with over $130k

As reported by BTC Peers hitherto, the World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:) in an attempt to profit from the nascent non-fungible token (NFT) market announced via a press release an NFT drop.

According to reports, these NFTs are a collection of clips and breathtaking moments from the life of multiple award-winning and legendary wrestler Undertaker aka The Deadman. Scheduled to drop hours before the 2021 WrestleMania, the NFTs were divided into 4 tiers — Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum as reported by BTC Peers.

As the annual wrestling event came to an end, NFT marketplace BitSki revealed that over $130,000 were made from the sale of these collections.

The Bronze edition NFTs sold for $200, the Silver editions for $2,000, the Gold edition for $30,000, and the Platinum for $100,000, taking the total to $132.200.

In addition to selling off these collections, the WWE recorded one of the fastest sales in the NFT space — the Silver edition was sold out in 17 seconds.

