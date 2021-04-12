Wizards, Capitals to welcome fans back at 10% capacity

Both the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals announced on Monday they’re welcoming fans back to Capital One Arena for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic caused the NBA and NHL to halt their seasons over a year ago.

Approximately 2,100 fans, or 10% of the arena’s capacity, will be permitted to watch the Wizards host the Golden State Warriors on April 21. From there, the Wizards will have six remaining home games on their schedule.

The Capitals, meanwhile, will first allow spectators into the venue at 10% capacity for the April 27 matchup versus the New York Islanders.

“Due to the very limited tickets to be made available, priority for ticketing will be given to season ticket members,” the Capitals said in their prepared statement. “If there is any remaining single game ticket availability for a general public sale, related information will be communicated at a later date.”

Per health and safety protocols listed by the clubs, fans wishing to attend events must verbally answer health survey questions to enter the arena, wear masks at all times inside the venue and follow social distancing guidelines.

“Vaccinated guests must continue to follow health and safety guidelines, including, wearing a mask over your nose and mouth, physical distancing and washing your hands often,” the protocols explain.