Will Zalatoris, ‘Happy Gilmore’ caddy lookalike and Masters runner-up, offers services to Adam Sandler

Green jacket, gold jacket — who gives a crap?

If you’ve seen pro golfer Will Zalatoris in the past, you might recognize him from the silver screen (kind of); Zalatoris bears a striking resemblance to actor Jared Van Snellenberg, who portrayed one of Happy Gilmore’s caddies in the eponymous 1996 comedy golf film.

Star of the movie Adam Sandler, Happy Gilmore himself, took notice and took to Twitter to congratulate his caddy look-alike on his final round charge.

Zalatoris noticed the well wishes from the star actor, and offered his services in the future to Sandler, if he’s to ever return to the links.

If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know. I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore. https://t.co/R1e8awZIvh — Will Zalatoris (@WillZalatoris) April 12, 2021

Zalatoris, 24, had quite the weekend for himself, finishing a stroke behind Hideki Matsuyama for the Green Jacket, banking more than a million dollars in the process.

Luckily, no one took aim at Zalatoris for trying to steal golf clubs.

Shooter McGavin could not be reached for comment.