Wild vs. Blues postponed following Daunte Wright shooting

No professional sporting events will take place in Minnesota on Monday.

The NHL confirmed that Monday’s scheduled game between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild has been postponed in the wake of the police shooting of Daunte Wright on Sunday. The MLB matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins and the NBA showdown between the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves were both postponed as well.

“The decision was made out of respect for the community, following the tragic shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Sunday afternoon,” the NHL said in a brief statement shared by the Blues.

“The game has been rescheduled for May 12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

“The National Hockey League extends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Daunte Wright.”