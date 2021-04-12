White House official By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official said on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border.
Special Assistant to the President for Immigration for the Domestic Policy Council Tyler Moran earlier told MSNBC: “We’ve secured agreements for them to put more troops on their own border. Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala have all agreed to do this,” CNN reported separately.
