Which FAANG Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews



© Reuters. Amazon vs. Alphabet: Which FAANG Stock is a Better Buy?



Amid ballooning digital dependence worldwide, FAANG stocks have been reaping the most benefits because of their overwhelming market share. Both Amazon.com (NASDAQ:) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:) have been advancing faster than ever due to the world’s accelerating shift from analog to digital lifestyles in recent months. But, putting the regulatory scrutiny they are both currently facing to the side for a moment, let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.The popular acronym “FAANG” refers to the big five tech giants: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:), and Alphabet, Inc. (GOOGL). The companies dominate their markets and have achieved stellar financial performance over the years. While AMZN’s ecommerce platform exploded amid the pandemic due to an increase in online buying, GOOGL’s cloud computing continues to witness elevated use amid the current and ongoing digital revolution.

While much of the global economy reeled from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, AMZN and GOOGL have witnessed formidable business ascendance. A surge in online shopping and cloud computing activities have contributed to double-digit gains for these two companies. And despite their growing regulatory distractions, we think AMZN and GOOGL should continue to reap long-term results from their technological innovation.

AMZN has gained 65.1% over the past year, while GOOGL has returned 88.2% over the same period. Also, in terms of year-to-date performance, GOOGL surpassed AMZN’s 3.5% returns by gaining 29.6%. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let’s find out.

Continue reading on StockNews