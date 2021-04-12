Wall Street Dips Slightly at Opening on Consolidation Pre-Earnings; Dow Down By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

By Geoffrey Smith 

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets edged lower in early trade on Monday, pulling back from record-high weekly closes on Friday as the market braces for the onslaught of first-quarter earnings. 

The market shrugged off comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell broadcast at the weekend, in which he saw the U.S. economy at an ‘inflection point’ ahead of a sharp pickup in economic activity and – more importantly from the Fed’s perspective – hiring. 

By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the was down 27 points, or 0.1%, while the was down in parallel and the was underperforming slightly with a drop of 0.3%.

Prominent among early movers was Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:) stock, which rose 18% after an announcement that it has agreed to be bought by Microsoft (NASDAQ:) for $19.7 billion, including debt. The acquisition of the voice recognition software specialist will be Microsoft’s biggest in five years. Microsoft stock was up 0.1%.

