UK-Based Digital Bank, Revolut, Adds 11 New Crypto Tokens By CoinQuora



UK-Based Digital Bank, Revolut, Adds 11 New Crypto Tokens



London-based digital bank, Revolut, has started supporting 11 new tokens.

The bank shared the news and the currency names on their blog.

They also included a notice for new crypto traders’ safety.

London-based digital bank, Revolut, is now offering 11 more tokens to its traders. They shared the news on their official blog, giving users an overview of the currencies they’ve added support for.

The blog reads,

You asked for new tokens, we’ve delivered. We’ve been tracking hot tokens and top movers to bring our UK and EU customers 11 new cryptocurrencies.

The new tokens they’ve added are , Uniswap, Synthetix, Yearn Finance, Uma, Bancor, Filecoin, Numeraire, Loopring, Orchid, and The Graph. In light of the rising interest in crypto in 2021, these tokens have recently grown very popular. Now with the addition to Revolut, interest in them, as well as their values, will spike even higher.

The exchange is popular for its ability to adjust to crypto demand. At the time of its opening in 2017, it only supported . Later, it expanded to Ether and as well, responding to their growth in demand. Since then, the bank has worked to add support for crypto with high trading volumes to cater to its global audience.

The blog also has a careful crypto-trading disclaimer for newbies. In fact, the bank noted that traders must execute trades keeping in mind the volatile nature of crypto prices. Along with that, they also reminded readers that Revolut stores their digital assets offline to keep them safe against hacking.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

