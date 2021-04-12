U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16% By Investing.com



U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.16%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the declined 0.16%, while the index added 0.01%, and the index fell 0.36%.

The best performers of the session on the were Dow Inc (NYSE:), which rose 1.05% or 0.66 points to trade at 63.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:) added 0.96% or 0.52 points to end at 54.70 and Nike Inc (NYSE:) was up 0.89% or 1.21 points to 136.66 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:), which fell 4.18% or 2.85 points to trade at 65.41 at the close. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.30% or 1.74 points to end at 131.26 and Boeing Co (NYSE:) was down 1.13% or 2.86 points to 249.50.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:) which rose 5.60% to 608.23, ConAgra Foods Inc (NYSE:) which was up 3.70% to settle at 37.53 and Fortive Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.66% to close at 73.56.

The worst performers were IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.52% to 225.54 in late trade, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:) which lost 5.29% to settle at 27.75 and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 5.09% to 39.75 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Wilhelmina (NASDAQ:) which rose 35.74% to 7.13, Celcuity LLC (NASDAQ:) which was up 29.17% to settle at 27.90 and Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 26.54% to close at 10.87.

The worst performers were Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 79.58% to 17.90 in late trade, iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 39.56% to settle at 80.24 and Canaan Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 29.89% to 13.09 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1548 to 1474 and 108 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2102 fell and 1106 advanced, while 82 ended unchanged.

Shares in Celcuity LLC (NASDAQ:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 29.17% or 6.30 to 27.90. Shares in iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:) fell to 52-week lows; falling 39.56% or 52.52 to 80.24.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 1.32% to 16.91.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.72% or 12.60 to $1732.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 0.74% or 0.44 to hit $59.76 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.62% or 0.39 to trade at $63.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.12% to 1.1910, while USD/JPY fell 0.22% to 109.41.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 92.115.