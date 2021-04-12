U.S. State Department names former ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as first chief diversity officer By Reuters

The appointment is part of the Biden administration’s efforts to put diversity, equity and racial justice at the top of the national agenda after nationwide protests against police brutality and racial bias last year.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday named former ambassador to Malta Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley as the State Department’s first chief diversity officer, a position created to make the U.S. diplomatic corps more representative.

