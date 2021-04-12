Travis Barker Gets Naughty With Sex Post to Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram

The Blink-182 drummer tags his girlfriend in an Instagram post featuring a picture of himself throwing a drum stick up in the air and a caption which reads, ‘all day I dream about sex w/ you.’

Travis Barker is getting more and more smitten to Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, who recently got the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s name tattooed on his chest, got naughty as he shared a post alluding to his sex life with his girlfriend.

Making use of Instagram on Saturday, April 10, the 45-year-old musician shared a picture of himself throwing a drum stick up in the air. “All day I dream about sex w/ you,” he captioned the post, in which he tagged his reality star girlfriend.

Travis’ post came just two days after Kourtney treated her Instagram followers to a photo of his new body art that bears her name. The new ink could be seen etched over his old tattoo, just above his left nipple.

Prior to that, the older sister of Kim Kardashian posted an image of herself laying on a bed in a tight purple dress. “Watchin’ movies, but we ain’t seen a thing tonight,” she wrote in the caption, to which her beau replied with a purple devil emoji.

Kourtney and Travis went Instagram official on February 16. She was reported to have no regret for going public with their relationship. A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Kourtney and Travis are in total lust over each other and she doesn’t regret going public with their relationship at all… The relationship was a long time coming because the attraction has always been there on both sides.”

Later in March, Travis credited Kourtney’s “maturity” for their compatibility. When speaking to Drew Barrymore on “The Drew Barrymore Show“, he first divulged the challenges of his past romance. “Up until now, I would date girls that didn’t have kids, and I find it kind of hard,” he spilled. “I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’ ”

“And now, I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things. It just comes natural. It’s a maturity thing,” the ex-husband of Shanna Moakler went on raving. “And I also like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them, instead of every day being with them — especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone’s so important.”