Three QBs Bucs could draft as potential Brady successor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have taken an all-in approach with Tom Brady, leading to a Super Bowl and putting them in a great position to repeat next season. Still, with the 2021 NFL Draft approaching, there’s a chance Brady could have something in common with Aaron Rodgers.

Tampa Bay will bring back all 22 of its starters, the first time a Super Bowl champion has done that. The stacked roster gives the organization plenty of flexibility with the No. 32 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. While many consider the defensive line, running back and wide receiver to be among the Buccaneers’ biggest needs, don’t rule out a quarterback being drafted.

Bruce Arians recently spoke to reporters about the team’s draft plans. When asked about whether the club would consider taking a quarterback, possibly with a first-round pick, the future Hall of Fame coach wouldn’t rule out the possibility:

“If the right guy is there that we think is a developmental guy that has the upside that outweighs every other position of those five or six guys that we’re looking at, then we wouldn’t be against it,” Arians said on a recent Zoom call with reporters. “The same thing in the second round and the third round — if we have five guys and one’s a quarterback and we think his development is better than those positions, sure.”

Brady, who turns 44 in August, just signed a multi-year extension with Tampa Bay. While the contract is through the 2025 season, it’s a voidable contract after 2022.

If the Buccaneers are serious about potentially drafting a young passer to develop behind the greatest quarterback in NFL history, a few options stand out.

Kyle Trask, Florida Gators