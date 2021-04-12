Three ideal landing spots for Kyle Trask

Leading up to the start of the 2021 NFL Draft later this month, there has not been a lot of talk about Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. We already know that five signal callers likely will go in the first round, starting with Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A Heisman finalist in 2020, Trask has not been bandied about as a first-round pick much until now. According to Peter King of NBC Sports, there’s a growing expectation that Trask will be the sixth quarterback off the board in the initial round.

Trask’s stats with the Gators last season suggests that he could very well perform at a high level in the NFL. The prototypical 6-foot-5 signal caller threw for 4,283 yards while leading the NCAA 43 touchdowns and throwing a mere eight interceptions.

Despite this, there’s some concerns over how Trask’s game will translate to the NFL. He’s a traditional pocket passer without any real mobility and boasts average arm strength. The appeal? Trask is as accurate as they come and can read defenses. Those are two big keys. They also lead us to believe that three teams are ideal fits for the quarterback in the first round later this month.

New Orleans Saints find future quarterback