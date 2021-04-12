The ‘Second-most passing yards for every NFL franchise’ quiz

Aaron Rodgers has had an interesting offseason. The three-time NFL MVP hosted an episode of ‘Jeopardy!‘ and got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley. Despite everything going on in his personal life, things have been relatively quiet for Rodgers on the football front. Still, the 37-year-old QB has been vague-at-best on his future with the Packers, leaving some around the league to wonder if he actually does want out of Green Bay. The team may ultimately look for a fresh start as well, with Rodgers’ contract reportedly hampering their offseason plans. The quarterback situation in Green Bay isn’t the major storyline it was this time last year after the franchise drafted Jordan Love, but it’s fair to wonder if it will again be the talk of the league twelve months from now.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Rodgers will likely break the Packers franchise mark for career passing TDs next season, but he’s going to have to stick around for a few more years after that if he hopes to break Brett Favre’s franchise mark for passing yards. So with that in mind, how many of the quarterbacks with the second-most career passing yards for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!