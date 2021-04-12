Tesla rallies after Canaccord upgrades rating, says it’s like Apple By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. A Tesla car is seen in Los Angeles

By Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:) rose 3% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised its rating on the electric car maker to “buy” and compared its brand to Apple (NASDAQ:).

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jed Dorsheimer upgraded Tesla to “buy” from “hold” and increased his price target to $1,071, the second highest among 37 analysts tracked by Refinitiv.

The company run by Elon Musk last traded at $697.

“TSLA is rapidly creating an Apple-esque ecosystem of energy products, harmonized in electrification, to become The Brand in energy storage,” Dorsheimer wrote in a client note focused on Tesla’s battery technology and residential energy products.

He compared the brand Tesla has built around its battery technology to Apple’s wildly successful “Think Different” marketing campaign launched in the 1990s.

The latest bump in Tesla’s stock leaves it down about 1% for the year as investors await its quarterly results due in two weeks.

Last week, Tesla posted record quarterly deliveries amid strong demand in China, beating analysts’ expectations.

Tesla’s stock remains up over 500% in the past 12 months, and its $668 billion market capitalization makes it by far the most valuable carmaker, even though its production is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor (NYSE:) Corp, Volkswagen AG (OTC:) and General Motors Co (NYSE:).

When it reports its March quarter results on April 26, analysts, on average, expect a 70% jump in revenue to $10.2 billion, and net income of $504 million, up from $16 million a year ago, according to Refinitiv.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR