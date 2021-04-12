Tesla, Alibaba and Uber Rise Premarket By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Monday, April 12th. Please refresh for updates.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:) stock soared 22% after a number of news agencies reported that software giant Microsoft (NASDAQ:), down 0.2%, was in advanced talks to uy the speech-recognition company for $16 billion.
Alibaba (NYSE:) ADR rose 6.1% after the Chinese e-commerce giant said it doesn’t expect any further impact from the antitrust crackdown in China, after regulators fined the company $2.75 billion for abusing its market dominance.
Tesla (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.2% after Canaccord Genuity upgraded its investment stance on the electric car manufacturer to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, saying the company’s battery storage business warrants the company’s rich valuation.
Regeneron (NASDAQ:) stock rose 1.3% after the drugmaker said it will ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow its Covid-19 antibody therapy to be used as a preventative treatment.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) stock fell 0.5% after the European Medicines Agency said Friday that it had started a review to look into blood clots in people who had taken the drugmaker’s Covid-19 vaccine. This follows on from similar issues rival AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) had with its vaccine.
Luminex (NASDAQ:) stock rose over 10% after the diagnostics company agreed to be bought by Italy’s Diasorin for $1.8 billion.
Uber (NYSE:) stock rose 3% after the ride-hailing firm said its March total bookings were the highest in its history.
