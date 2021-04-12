Tencent-backed Waterdrop faces pushback on IPO from Chinese regulators -sources

Article content

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG — Chinese online insurance technology firm Waterdrop Inc is receiving pushback from domestic regulators on its planned U.S. initial public offering as its business model is seen as risky, four people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Waterdrop, which is backed by internet giant Tencent Holdings, has been working with financial advisers since mid last year on going public and had already made a confidential filing for the float, said three of the people.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), however, has questioned the company’s business risks, which has slowed down the IPO process, they said. CBIRC even told founder Shen Peng this month that it would not suggest that Waterdrop go public at this point, said one of the sources.

Beijing-headquartered Waterdrop distributes insurance policies online and provides illness crowd-funding. It was not immediately clear what exactly CBIRC felt was risky in its business.

Waterdrop denied in an emailed statement that Chinese regulators were opposed to its capital markets plan, adding that its senior managers are in regular communication with regulators.

CBIRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sources declined to comment as the information is private.