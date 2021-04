It appears Taylor Hall has wanted to play for the Boston Bruins for a long time.

The newly acquired B’s winger told reporters on Monday that Boston was No. 1 on his trade list and that he’d “love to be a Bruin for a few years,” according to NESN’s Mike Cole and NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin.

He added that he came “really close” to signing with the Bruins during the offseason, but things didn’t work out.