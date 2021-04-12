Takeaways from the government’s C$5.9 bln aid package for Air Canada

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian government announced on Monday a financial aid package for Air Canada that allows the country’s largest airline to access up to C$5.9 billion ($4.7 billion) in funds through a loan program launched during the pandemic. Here are some takeaways.

* The Canadian government to buy C$500 million worth of Air Canada shares at C$23.1793 each, or a 14.2% discount to Monday’s close and about 6% of the airline’s expanded share capital.

* Air Canada to get C$1.5 billion in the form of a secured revolving credit facility at a 1.5% premium to the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate. The facility is secured against certain Air Canada assets, including certain intellectual property relating to the Aeroplan loyalty program

* Air Canada has issued 14.6 million warrants exercisable for the purchase of an equal number of Air Canada shares at a price of C$27.2698 per share during a 10-year term.

* The airline to secure about C$1.4 billion in the form of an unsecured credit facility to support customer refunds of non-refundable tickets. The facility will have a seven-year term and carry an annual interest rate of 1.211%.

* Air Canada has agreed to resume all regional services suspended due to COVID-19.

* The airline has agreed to certain restrictions on expenses, dividends, share buybacks, and capped senior executive compensation at C$1 million a year each.

* Air Canada has committed to maintain employment at the current level, which is about 14,859.

* The airline agreed to complete the purchase of 33 Airbus A220 aircraft, manufactured at Airbus’ Mirabel, Quebec, facility and its existing order of 40 Boeing Co 737 Max aircraft. ($1 = 1.2563 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Denny Thomas; Editing by Peter Cooney)