Swiatek pulls out of Stuttgart Open, to begin clay court swing in Madrid By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Tennis: Miami Open

(Reuters) – French Open champion Iga Swiatek has decided to skip next week’s Stuttgart Open and will begin her claycourt swing in Madrid the following week, the Polish teenager said on Monday.

Swiatek, 19, said her focus is on playing in Madrid and Rome — both WTA 1000 events — before her title defence at Roland Garros which begins on May 30 after it was postponed by a week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately I won’t play in Stuttgart this year,” she said in a statement.

“It wasn’t an easy decision but after a lot of discussion we decided that I need more time to prepare properly for tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Paris.”

Swiatek’s last tournament was a third round exit at the Miami Open last month.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR