Stylist Claims Justin Timberlake Staged Janet Jackson ‘Nipplegate’ to Outdo Her Ex Britney Spears

Wayne Scot Lukas, who was in charge of the ‘Together Again’ singer’s look for 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, reveals the ‘SexyBack’ crooner insisted on doing ‘a reveal’ to upstage Britney, Madonna and Christina Aguilera’s kiss at MTV VMAs.

Justin Timberlake might not be as innocent as he’s claimed to be in the infamous Nipplegate at the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Having dubbed the incident that exposed Janet Jackson‘s naked breast onstage as “wardrobe malfunction” for years, he’s now unveiled to have planned it beforehand.

Stylist Wayne Scot Lukas, who prepped Janet’s look for the halftime show performance with Justin, tells Page Six that the former NSYNC member pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” in an attempt to outdo his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears. Months earlier before the Super Bowl show, the “Toxic” songstress, Madonna and Christina Aguilera became the talk of the town with their scandalous kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Wanting to upstage his former girlfriend, Justin allegedly “insisted on doing something bigger than their performance. He wanted a reveal.” As to how he arranged for it, Wayne suggests that the “Cry Me a River” hitmaker had something to do with the last minute change of Janet’s outfit.

The superstylist says the “That’s the Way Love Goes” songstress was initially going to wear a pearl G-string inspired by one that Kim Cattrall had worn in an episode of “Sex and the City“. He explains, “Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” but “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

For that reason, Wayne argues, “I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history.” He goes on defending his job to prepare Janet’s look on that now-infamous night, “As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do.”

Justin recently extended his apology to Janet as well as to his ex Britney, after he was criticized online for the way he treated the women in his life following the release of the explosive “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he said in a statement issued in February.

He added, “I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”