S&P 500, Dow dip ahead of earnings, inflation data

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average dipped below record levels on Monday as investors paused ahead of the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week.

Stocks sold off after strong gains in recent days that were driven by a pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs.

“We are seeing a little bit of a reversal from last week where the tech sector was strong, the financials and energy were weak. Today we see the opposite, so it is profit taking,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Among the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes, communication services and energy shares were the steepest decliners. The financials index hit a record high ahead of big Wall Street names kicking off earnings season on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo will be the first to report first-quarter earnings, giving a new catalyst to either buy or sell off stocks in a record-high market.

“The optimism is improving now that these banks are going to return to normal, with buybacks and dividends, and because of the outlook for Treasury yields, they are going to have a better outlook going forward,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.