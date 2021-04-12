Socialist surge in election spooks Peru’s financial markets

Article content

LONDON/LIMA — Peru’s currency tumbled on Monday morning before recovering amid central bank intervention to end the day up a slight 0.1%, while the 2030 sovereign bond hit a more than seven-month low after socialist candidate Pedro Castillo took a shock lead in the first round of the country’s presidential election.

With over 80% of the vote tallied by Monday afternoon, leftist candidate Castillo looked to be facing a run-off against pro-business conservative Keiko Fujimori in a second-round vote in June.

While often politically turbulent, Peru has been one of the more steadfast and reliable markets in Latin America in recent years, attracting international money managers into its bonds and sol currency.

The sol dropped 2.1% at the open, but ended slightly up at 3,617/3,621 per dollar, central bank data showed. Peru’s 2030 euro-denominated sovereign bond fell 1.2 cents to its lowest level since late August 2020, according to Refinitiv data. Spreads – the risk premium over U.S. Treasuries – earlier widened out around 10 basis points, according to traders.

“We did not anticipate a scenario in which an extreme-left candidate, who just a week ago was printing below 5% of voting intention, managed to win the first round,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.