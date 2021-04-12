Soccer Players of the Week

Photo: Jimmy Mitchell

SEC Offensive Player of the Week – Texas A&M forward Lauren Geczik, a freshman from Houston, Texas, made the most of her lone shot of the game as she sent in a missile from 18 yards to account for the sole goal of the match in a victory over No. 3 TCU at Ellis Field The goal snapped a 480-minute shutout streak for the Horned Frogs and the Aggies’ victory put a halt to TCU’s 10-match win streak.

SEC Defensive Player of the Week – Texas A&M defender Karlina Sample, a junior from Frisco, Texas, anchored an Aggie backline that stymied the Horned Frogs’ high-powered attack. The Maroon & White held No. 3 TCU’s leading scorers Yazmeen Ryan and Grace Collins to just one shot-on-goal for the match. Texas A&M earned their eighth shutout of the season, limiting the Horned Frogs to three shots-on-goal.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Ole Miss forward Ramsey Davis, a freshman from Tulsa, Okla., took two of Ole Miss’ 24 shots on the afternoon and connected on her third collegiate goal. Davis cleaned up a shot inside the box in the 84th minute, launching it into the upper 90 to put the final nail in the coffin.