Simple and Sustainable Solutions at Lafarge Canada

Working with the City of Edmonton to reduce greenhouse gas emissions shows that industry and government can collaborate on solutions

EDMONTON, Alberta — As a founding member of the City of Edmonton’s Corporate Climate Leaders program, Lafarge Canada Inc. (Lafarge) is optimistic about the reality of a low carbon future. Under the umbrella of the City of Edmonton’s climate initiative programs, Lafarge developed a greenhouse gas inventory baseline and set clear and achievable reduction targets. Lafarge has shown leadership and continued support of city programs over the years demonstrating how local community and businesses can lead Edmonton’s energy transition.

“Lafarge has been a great example of the leadership we will need from the industry if we are to meet our goals around climate change in our city,” said City of Edmonton Councillor Ben Henderson. “Having a company like Lafarge set an early example of what is possible is critical in getting us down the road of transition to a carbon-neutral world that we will have to follow.”

Lafarge participated in three of the City of Edmonton’s climate initiative programs: the City of Edmonton’s Corporate Climate Leaders program, the Building Energy Retrofit Accelerator Rebate Program, and the City of Edmonton Energy Benchmarking program. As a part of this endeavour, Lafarge benchmarked the energy consumption (natural gas and electricity) of its participating buildings with over 400 local (Edmonton) buildings. From there, and with the help of a rebate from the Building Energy Retrofit Accelerator program, Lafarge completed a lighting conversion project at their Winterburn shop – with significant impacts. This operation reduced energy consumption by 33% and increased lighting by 1400%. The baseline paired with small changes led to tangible successes with energy and GHG reduction, increased safety, and decreased utility costs year over year.