Shopper numbers jump 218% as England reopens economy By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London

LONDON (Reuters) – The reopening of England’s shopping districts drew the crowds on Monday, with footfall across all UK retail destinations to 0900 GMT jumping 218% on last week, Springboard data showed.

Springboard said UK footfall to shopping centres had risen by 340%. With infection numbers falling in Britain, English shops, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens reopened early on Monday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR