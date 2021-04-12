Shopper numbers jump 218% as England reopens economy By Reuters

© Reuters. The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, in London
LONDON (Reuters) – The reopening of England’s shopping districts drew the crowds on Monday, with footfall across all UK retail destinations to 0900 GMT jumping 218% on last week, Springboard data showed.
Springboard said UK footfall to shopping centres had risen by 340%. With infection numbers falling in Britain, English shops, hairdressers, gyms and pub gardens reopened early on Monday.
