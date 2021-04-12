Shares in Italy’s DiaSorin jump after $1.8 bln Luminex acquisition

Article content

MILAN — Shares in DiaSorin jumped as much as 10% on Monday after the Italian diagnostics group said it was buying U.S. rival Luminex Corp in a $1.8 billion all-cash deal that strengthens its molecular business.

The global coronavirus pandemic has fueled rapid growth at the company’s molecular division, which accounted for 29% of 2020 sales.

The Luminex acquisition consolidates DiaSorin’s presence in the U.S. market and strengthens its position in molecular diagnostics to help offset an expected drop in demand for COVID-19 molecular tests as the vaccine rollout progresses.

The move follows a similar acquisition last month by Swiss pharma group Roche, which bought GenMark Diagnostics in a $1.8 billion deal to fill a testing portfolio gap.

Under the terms of the agreement unveiled on Sunday night, shareholders will receive $37 in cash for each Luminex share, not far from Friday’s closing price of $32.95.

DiaSorin said that represented a premium of 23% when calculated versus the unaffected closing price on Feb. 24, a day before rumors emerged about a potential sale.

Shares in the U.S. firm, which is a leader in fast-growing multiplexing molecular diagnostics technology, have gained 42.5% so far this year.