Shareholders in Brazil’s Petrobras pave way for new CEO in messy meeting

RIO DE JANEIRO — Shareholders in Brazil’s Petrobras voted on Monday to remove Roberto Castello Branco as CEO, and elected his government-picked successor to the board of directors, but discontent among some investors threatens to drag out the transition process.

The dismissal of Castello Branco, while widely expected, is an important step in the government’s plan to place Joaquim Silva e Luna, a retired army general who has no oil and gas experience, in charge of the state-controlled oil producer.

Shareholders also elected eight individuals to the board of directors, one of whom will represent non-government shareholders. The rejigged board has seven members representing the government – the company’s majority shareholder -, three representing market investors and one representing Petrobras’ workers, the same configuration as the company’s previous board.

Three members were not up for re-election and were automatically retained, bringing the total number of board members to 11.

Castello Branco became CEO in January 2019 and drew market plaudits for selling off billions of dollars of non-core assets and sharpening Petrobras’ focus on deepwater oil production.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in February he was ousting the University of Chicago-educated executive amid a dispute concerning fuel prices. Castello Branco remained on the job in a caretaker role until Monday afternoon.