Shamless Series Finale — Here’s Where Everyone Ended Up

Alright, so during the final season, Frank was diagnosed with alcohol-related dementia and we watched as he slowly started to forget things. The series finale starts with Frank lying on the couch after his overdose, and the rest of the family decides to just leave him because he’ll eventually wake up. Soon, Frank leaves the house and begins to wander, and he actually walks past a bunch of important places from Fiona’s past, namely a boarded-up Patsy’s Pies and the church where she almost married Sean.

Frank goes into the church and he thinks he’s a young boy again who is late to help set up a church service. The priest calls an ambulance and Frank is rushed to the hospital. While in the ER, Frank keeps mistaking the nurse for Fiona and he tests positive for COVID-19. So, Frank eventually dies from a combination of his alcohol-related dementia and COVID-19.

In the final moments of the episode, we see Frank at the Alibi and hear what he wrote in a note to the entire Gallagher family before his overdose. The series ends with Frank sitting on his stool at the Alibi before floating up to the sky and seeing his family together one last time. The series ends before the rest of the Gallaghers find out about Frank’s death.