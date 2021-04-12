Shameless Series Finale Characters Then Vs Now

Long live the Gallaghers!

So to celebrate this iconic show, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the cast in their first episodes vs. their last:

1.

William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher


Showtime

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

2.

Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher


Shameless

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode1)

Last episode (2019): “Found” (Season 9, Episode 14)

What she’s up to now: Since leaving Shameless, Emmy has directed an episode of Modern Love and has recently starred in and executive produced the new show, Angelyne.

3.

Jeremy Allen White as Philip “Lip” Gallagher


Showtime

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

4.

Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher


Showtime

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

5.

Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher


Showtime

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

6.

Christian Isaiah as Liam Gallagher


Showtime

First episode (2017): “We Become What We…Frank” (Season 8, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

Obviously, Liam has been a character since day 1, but Christian didn’t start acting on the show until Season 8.

7.

Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher


Showtime

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

8.

Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher


Showtime

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

9.

Steve Howey as Kevin Ball


Showtime

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

10.

Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich


Showtime

First episode (2014): “Simple Pleasures” (Season 4, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

11.

Kate Miner as Tami Tamietti


Shameless

First episode (2018): “Are You There Shim? It’s Me, Ian.” (Season 9, Episode 1)

Last episode (2021): “Father Frank, Full of Grace” (Season 11, Episode 12)

12.

Justin Chatwin as Steve Wilton/Jimmy Lishman


Showtime

First episode (2011): “Pilot” (Season 1, Episode 1)

Last episode (2015): “Tell Me You F***ing Need Me” (Season 5, Episode 7)

What he’s up to now: Since leaving the show, Justin has starred in several films and TV shows. He is currently in Another Life playing scientist Erik Wallace.

