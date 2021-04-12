Shameless Series Finale Characters Then Vs Now

Long live the Gallaghers!
So to celebrate this iconic show, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the cast in their first episodes vs. their last:
1.
William H. Macy as Frank Gallagher
2.
Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher
3.
Jeremy Allen White as Philip “Lip” Gallagher
4.
Cameron Monaghan as Ian Gallagher
5.
Ethan Cutkosky as Carl Gallagher
6.
Christian Isaiah as Liam Gallagher
7.
Emma Kenney as Debbie Gallagher
8.
Shanola Hampton as Veronica Fisher
9.
Steve Howey as Kevin Ball
10.
Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich
11.
Kate Miner as Tami Tamietti
12.
Justin Chatwin as Steve Wilton/Jimmy Lishman
