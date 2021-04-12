School shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee: Police officer among victims

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
Multiple people including a police officer have been shot at a high school in the east Tennessee city of Knoxville in the US, authorities said, adding that the scene had been secured.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were at the site of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.

The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims. A spokesperson later confirmed the officer had been injured.

Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted later that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.

A shooting has been carried out at a US high school in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Knoxville Police/Twitter)

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Mr Thomas said.

He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about “this tragic situation” and that additional information would be provided later.

Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.

The investigation is “active,” police said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said there is “no active threat” at Austin-East High School, according to CNN affiliate WVLT.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said that someone from the department is heading to the hospital to check on the injured police officer, WVLT reported.

A reunification site is set up at the baseball field behind the school, police said in another tweet.

