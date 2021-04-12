School shooting in Knoxville, Tennessee: Police officer among victims

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were at the site of the shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School.
The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims. A spokesperson later confirmed the officer had been injured.
Bob Thomas, the superintendent of Knox County Schools, tweeted later that a shooting had occurred but the building had been secured.
“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Mr Thomas said.
He added in a separate tweet that authorities were gathering information and about “this tragic situation” and that additional information would be provided later.
Police urged people to avoid the area. Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles at the scene.
The investigation is “active,” police said.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said that someone from the department is heading to the hospital to check on the injured police officer, WVLT reported.