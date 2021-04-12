Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.31% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.31%.

The best performers of the session on the were AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:), which rose 10.00% or 2.50 points to trade at 27.50 at the close. Meanwhile, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:) added 9.88% or 10.20 points to end at 113.40 and Taleem REIT Fund (SE:) was up 9.03% or 1.30 points to 15.70 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eastern Province Cement Co. (SE:), which fell 7.19% or 4.10 points to trade at 52.90 at the close. Tabuk Agriculture Development Co (SE:) declined 6.02% or 1.80 points to end at 28.10 and ALAHLI TAKAFUL COMPANY (SE:) was down 3.16% or 1.25 points to 38.35.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 96 to 92 and 17 ended unchanged.

Shares in AlJazira Mawten REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 10.00% or 2.50 to 27.50. Shares in Taleem REIT Fund (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 9.03% or 1.30 to 15.70.

Crude oil for May delivery was up 2.02% or 1.20 to $60.52 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 1.76% or 1.11 to hit $64.06 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.67% or 11.65 to trade at $1733.15 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was up 0.09% to 4.4665, while USD/SAR rose 0.01% to 3.7502.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 92.112.

