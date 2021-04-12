Romanian university plans to accept crypto payments for admission fees By Cointelegraph

Romanian university plans to accept crypto payments for admission fees
A public university in the Romanian city of Sibiu in Transylvania has said it will allow students to pay for their admission fees in crypto.
According to an announcement from Lucian Blaga University of Sibiu on Wednesday, the institution plans to implement crypto payment methods for its more than 11,000 students starting in July. Students will reportedly be able to pay for admission fees — tuition is roughly $1,000 per year for undergraduates — using Elrond (EGLD), which the university will then convert to Romanian leu.
