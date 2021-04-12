‘RHOC’ Alum Kara Keough Gives Birth to Third Child Days Before Celebrating Late Son’s Birthday

Facebook

When making public Vaughn Mack Bosworth’s arrival on social media, ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ alum reveals the meaning of the baby boy’s name.

Kara Keough has just welcomed a new addition to her family. “The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, who recently celebrated her late son’s birthday, revealed that she already gave birth to her third child shared with husband Kyle Bosworth more than a week prior.

On Saturday, April 10, the 32-year-old made use of Instagram to post some pictures of her newborn. She captioned it, “The day McCoy was born, I started writing a story. Our story. I don’t typically like to spoil the ending, but in this case the ending is a new beginning. Introducing Decker and McCoy’s baby brother: Vaughn Mack Bosworth.”

“Measuring at 20.5 inches and weighing 7 pounds 6 ounces of heaven-sent sweetness. Born on 3.31.21 in Room 11, 6 days before what should have been his big brother’s 1st birthday. His name means ‘small/little’ and ‘hope,’ ” she added. “It’s not lost on us that if we hadn’t lost Mack, we’d never know Vaughn. And yet, here he is, an unexpected serendipity. A little hope.”

Just days before sharing the happy news, Kara gave a special birthday tribute to McCoy, who died after having experienced “shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord” during birth. Sharing a compilation video documenting her moment with the baby, she penned, “Happy Heavenly Birthday, McCoy. A happy heavenly happy birthday to our sweet baby boy.”

The reality star then followed it up with a throwback photo of her late son. In the accompanying message, she noted, “On your first birthday, I can’t help but think of the little boy you’d be today. Would you be walking yet? Saying ‘Mama?’ What would your favorite food be? Are you a snuggler or Mr Independent? Maybe both? How many teeth would you have? Who would you be today if our story went a little differently? Those questions don’t help, but I ask them anyway.”

“I’ll love you for all the days of my life, and loving you the way that I do makes me feel like I know God. So I guess it’s true what they say, that grief is next to holiness. Thank you for teaching me how to love unconditionally. And that grief and love can sit beautifully right beside each other,” she continued. “And finally, thank you for showing me that even though losing you feels dark – it’s also true that with depth comes darkness, like the ocean.”

“And just like the depths of the ocean, my love for you – the love of a parent for their child – it just keeps going. So yeah, it may be a little dark down here…. but it’s deep, too. I love you, McCoy. From my deepest to the Highest. From earth to the heavens and back. We miss you something wonderful,” the daughter of Jeana Keough concluded. “Happy 1st Birthday, Baby.”