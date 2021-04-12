Reports of shooting at Knoxville, Tennessee high school with multiple victims -police By Reuters

2/2



© Reuters. The scene outside Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, Tennessee



(Reuters) – Police in Knoxville, Tennessee said on Monday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a high school, with at least several victims.

“Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time,” Knoxville police said on Twitter.

Television news images showed police and fire crews surrounding Austin-East High School in east Knoxville.

“Knox County Schools is responding to a shooting that occurred this afternoon at Austin-East Magnet High School. We are gathering information about this tragic situation and will provide additional information as soon as possible,” Knoxville schools superintendent Bob Thomas said on Twitter.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” Thomas said.

Local 10 News reported that the school had been placed under a “hard lockdown” and that parents were told to go to the back of the campus to pick up their children.