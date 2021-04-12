Report: Ravens, Colts among teams ‘keeping tabs’ on Clowney

The Cleveland Browns and Jadeveon Clowney could “strike a deal” on Monday, according to the latest reports. However, several other teams remain interested in signing the oft-injured defensive end.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts are among teams “keeping tabs” on Clowney’s situation.
The 28-year-old’s market has been all over the place due to his injury history. The former No. 1 overall pick hasn’t played a full season since 2017 when he recorded a career-high 9.5 sacks. He missed three games with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 due to a sports hernia and missed half of the 2020 campaign with the Tennessee Tians due to a torn meniscus.
When healthy, Clowney is one of the best defensive players on the field, so it’s no surprise multiple teams remain interested in him.