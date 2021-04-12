Report: Patriots to attend Justin Fields’ second Pro Day

The New England Patriots are still a candidate to move up in this year’s draft, and it appears Bill Belichick is doing his due diligence on the quarterbacks expected to be taken in the first round.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots have confirmed that they will be attending Justin Fields’ second Pro Day on Wednesday. Breer speculates that Josh McDaniels could be leading the group from New England at Ohio State after only Eliot Wolf represented the organization during the QB’s first pro day.

The Patriots appear ready to roll with Cam Newton as QB1 next season, but it also seems they’d like to draft a quarterback to groom under him.

Fields is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in this year’s draft alongside Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

The 22-year-old led Ohio State to the national title game last season, completing 70.2% of his passes for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also ran for 383 yards and five TDs.

It was reported last month that the Patriots are “really high” on Fields, so it’s no surprise they’ll be at his second Pro Day. With the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, New England will almost certainly have to move up if they feel Fields can be their next franchise quarterback.