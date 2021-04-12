Report: Browns, Jadeveon Clowney could ‘strike a deal’ 

The Cleveland Browns pursued Jadeveon Clowney last offseason, but he ended up signing with the Tennessee Titans. Now that he’s a free agent again, the Browns are making another push to sign him.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Browns and Clowney could “strike a deal” on Monday.
Clowney played eight games last season before landing on injured reserve with a torn meniscus. The 28-year-old recorded four pass breakups, one forced fumble, 19 tackles and six quarterback hits.
The Browns recently signed Takk McKinley, but could use more help at defensive end opposite Myles Garrett. Clowney would likely start opposite Garrett and alongside new defensive tackle Malik Jackson.