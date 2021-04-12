Red Wings taking calls on Anthony Mantha, Tyler Bertuzzi

Both players have spent their entire careers with the Red Wings. Detroit selected Mantha 20th overall in the 2013 draft and he has consistently been one of the team’s best players. The 26-year-old has notched 30-plus points in each of his last four seasons and has scored 20-plus goals twice in his career. This season, Mantha has 11 goals and 10 assists in 42 games.

Bertuzzi was selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2013 draft, and he has also been one of the club’s best players. In nine games this season, the 26-year-old has five goals and two assists.

It could be difficult for the Red Wings to trade Bertuzzi, though, as he hasn’t played since Jan. 30 and is dealing with an upper-body injury. It’s unclear if the winger will be able to return this season.

Detroit has already traded defensemen Jon Merrill and Patrik Nemeth.